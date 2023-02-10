Romania did not confirm the flight of the Russian missile

The Ministry of Defense of Romania did not confirm the information about two Russian cruise missiles that crossed Romanian airspace during the massive shelling of Ukraine.
This is reported by the Romanian publication Ziare.
"The information about the Russian missile that flew over the airspace of Romania is not confirmed. Soon we will return with official information regarding this situation," noted the Defense Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Kostiantyn Spinu.
- On the night of February 10, Russia again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine with Iranian drones and missiles ( 5 out of 7 drones and 5 out of 6 Kalibrs were shot down ). In addition, at night, Russia fired up to 35 S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia region, which cannot be destroyed in the air by means of air defense. In the morning, the attack on Ukraine continued with missiles.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that two Russian cruise missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania during the massive shelling of Ukraine.
- The Ministry of Defense of Moldova later confirmed the crossing of the state border by a missile. The rocket flew over the village of Mokra in Transnistria, and then over the village of Koseut in the Sorotsky District.