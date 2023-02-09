WSJ: Finland to start supplying tanks to Ukraine after joining NATO

Finland plans to transfer its tanks to Ukraine only after joining NATO. The country does not really want to detail its military aid because of the more than 1,300-kilometer border with Russia.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to sources.

The representative of NATO said that Finland made it clear that it will most likely not make direct supplies of tanks to Ukraine before the official entry into the Alliance. Turkey is currently blocking its entry together with Sweden.

According to him, even after joining NATO, Finland, which has approximately 240 tanks, will be able to provide only a few units.