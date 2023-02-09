MFA: Searching for five Ukrainians under rubble in Turkey. The consuls went to the disaster zone

Five Ukrainians are being searched under the rubble in Turkey, one Ukrainian citizen was hospitalized.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko.

According to him, diplomats searched for 103 Ukrainians who lived in the earthquake zone. There is still no contact with 22 citizens — they are being searched for.

Ukrainian consuls went to the disaster zone. They carry warm clothes, basic necessities, medicine. Diplomats will also coordinate the search for missing Ukrainians, the provision of medical assistance to the injured, and the organization of evacuation.