Russia is again shelling Kherson with artillery. There are dead and wounded communal workers

The Russian army once again shelled the center of Kherson. An elderly citizen of Kherson who was caught in the street by shelling died due to an artillery strike.
This was reported by the Regional Military Administration.
The childrenʼs rehabilitation center came under fire for the fourth time, there were no casualties, because the children were taken out of the institution due to constant Russian shelling.
Before that, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Halyna Lugova reported that two employees of the city water supply company were injured during the shelling.
- On February 1, it became known that only 20% of the population remained in Kherson compared to the pre-war period. This is approximately 60 thousand people. Currently, there are no safe areas in the city, so the authorities are urging people to evacuate, but they mostly do not leave the city. At the same time, those who left are not returning to Kherson.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. Since then, the Russians have been shelling Kherson and surrounding settlements almost every day.