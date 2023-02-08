Russia is again shelling Kherson with artillery. There are dead and wounded communal workers

The Russian army once again shelled the center of Kherson. An elderly citizen of Kherson who was caught in the street by shelling died due to an artillery strike.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration.

The childrenʼs rehabilitation center came under fire for the fourth time, there were no casualties, because the children were taken out of the institution due to constant Russian shelling.

Before that, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Halyna Lugova reported that two employees of the city water supply company were injured during the shelling.