Only 20% of the population remained in Kherson — thatʼs 60,000 people

Only 20% of the population remained in Kherson compared to the pre-war period. This is approximately 60 thousand people.

Kherson press officer Dmytro Pletenchuk told about it.

"About 60,000 people remained in Kherson, which is 20% of the cityʼs population before the full-scale invasion. One hundred thousand people left during the occupation, the rest left after the shelling began. Those who remained are mostly socially vulnerable sections of the population who cannot afford to evacuate or very patriotic people who do not want to leave," he explained.

According to him, there are currently no safe areas in the city. Therefore, the authorities call on people to evacuate, but they mostly do not leave the city. At the same time, they do not return to Kherson either.

However, despite the shelling, it cannot be said that there is a "humanitarian disaster" in the city. Pletenchuk said that the worst situation is in the Ostriv microdistrict. The Russians are constantly destroying communications and support systems there, and repairmen cannot quickly repair all the damage due to shelling.