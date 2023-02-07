European countries will transfer more than 100 old Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that European countries plan to transfer more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.

ZDF writes about it.

Pistorius announced the deliveries during a visit to Kyiv. According to him, they plan to deliver 20-25 tanks to Ukraine by summer, and by the beginning of next year, there will be more than 100 of them.

Meanwhile, Germanyʼs Federal Security Council approved the supply of 178 Leopard 1 tanks from industrial stocks to Ukraine. The German government has officially confirmed that it has issued a license for the supply of 178 Leopard 1A5 tanks.