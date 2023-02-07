European countries will transfer more than 100 old Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that European countries plan to transfer more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.
ZDF writes about it.
Pistorius announced the deliveries during a visit to Kyiv. According to him, they plan to deliver 20-25 tanks to Ukraine by summer, and by the beginning of next year, there will be more than 100 of them.
Meanwhile, Germanyʼs Federal Security Council approved the supply of 178 Leopard 1 tanks from industrial stocks to Ukraine. The German government has officially confirmed that it has issued a license for the supply of 178 Leopard 1A5 tanks.
- At the end of January, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so. After that, it became known that European countries are preparing to transfer 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. One battalion will be assembled from tanks provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4.
- On February 3, the German government approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv.