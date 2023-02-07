The Verkhovna Rada basically supported the draft law on transparency in defense procurement

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted as a basis draft law No. 8381, which proposes to make defense procurement more open and transparent.

The MPs propose to remove from the law the rule on simplified selection without the use of an electronic procurement system.

If the purchase is made without an electronic procurement system, and the value of goods and services is equal to or exceeds 200 thousand hryvnias (if defense works are ordered — 1.5 million hryvnias), then the state customer must publish the report and contracts in the electronic system no later than after 10 working days from the date of conclusion of contracts.

The purchase report must contain detailed information about the customer, the purchased goods in units (units of measurement must be specified) with prices, services and related works ordered/performed.

In the report on the purchase of food products and services, it is necessary to indicate individual names of products, the price per unit and the cost of services.