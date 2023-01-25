The draft law on the transparency of defense procurement was registered in the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) registered draft law No. 8381, which proposes to make defense procurement more open and transparent.

The MPs propose to oblige the state customer of defense procurement to publish a report on defense procurement in the electronic procurement system based on its results.

At the same time, the value of the procurement item for defense goods and services equals or exceeds UAH 200 000, and for defense works — UAH 1.5 million.

In addition, the report must contain information on the name of the state customer (service of the state customer), the name of the subject of purchase (with an indication of the unit of measurement of the goods), the price per unit of the product, the price of works, services.

The draft law also provides for comprehensive publication of information on the cost of products (goods) and other types of services included in the generalized cost of food services.

The specified data shall be made public, in addition to information on the procurement of goods, works and services for defense purposes, which constitute a state secret.