“Servants of the people” informed that there will be no personnel changes at the Ministry of Defense this week

The head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction David Arakhamia informed that there will be no personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense this week.
Arakhamiya informed about this on Monday, February 6.
A member of the Committee on National Security Maryana Bezuhla also wrote that the change of ministers has been suspended for the time being, because it carries risks before "Ramstein" and a possible offensive by the Russians.
- At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about the possible dismissal of the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. His successor in the Ministry of Defense is the current head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov. Babelʼs sources in the "Servant of the People" faction said that Reznikov may be appointed to the post of minister for strategic industries of Ukraine.
- Reznikov himself said on February 5 that he would resign if the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky decides so — because the appointment of the Minister of Defense is the responsibility of the President.