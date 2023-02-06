“Servants of the people” informed that there will be no personnel changes at the Ministry of Defense this week

The head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction David Arakhamia informed that there will be no personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense this week.

Arakhamiya informed about this on Monday, February 6.

A member of the Committee on National Security Maryana Bezuhla also wrote that the change of ministers has been suspended for the time being, because it carries risks before "Ramstein" and a possible offensive by the Russians.