Former official of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Liyev asks the SBU to check the sources of journalist Mykhailo Tkach

The former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Liyev asked the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to check the sources of journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who provided him with information about Liyevʼs alleged Russian passport.

He announced this in an address on February 3.

"I went in the morning and submitted an application to the SBU box with a request to check the sources that Mykhailo Tkach used, to check those sources for their motive. Because a large number of people in the Ministry of Defense, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense were forced to think about the things that should not be thought about for the last dozens of hours," Liyev noted.