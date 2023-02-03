The SBU eliminated a scheme to embezzle 100 million hryvnias from military food

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has eliminated schemes for embezzling funds for the food of the Ukrainian military for more than 119 million hryvnias.

The SBU reported this on February 3.

Officials of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense concluded agreements with the heads of two companies for the supply of wholesale batches of products to military deployment locations. Budget money was transferred to the accounts of enterprises that did not even have a production base and technological equipment. Instead of supplying products to the Armed Forces, the participants of the scheme diverted funds to the shadows through a number of related companies. The heads of the companies were informed of the suspicions, the investigation is ongoing, and the involvement of Ministry of Defense officials in the scheme is being established.

In addition, in Kyiv region, the SBU exposed the commander of one of the military units for embezzling almost 2.4 million hryvnias, which was allocated for food for personnel. The man involved four of his subordinates and businessmen in the scheme.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On February 2, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained businessmen who sold eggs to the military at 17 hryvnias per piece. 5 people are involved in the scheme: representatives of supplier companies and military personnel who are responsible for providing one of the military units.