The body of another woman was recovered from the rubble in Kramatorsk. “Iskander” hit this house on February 1

A search and rescue operation was completed on the ruins of a house hit by an Iskander missile on February 1 in Kramatorsk.

This was announced on February 3 by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The dead womanʼs body was recovered from the rubble. Thus, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk increased to 4 dead and 18 wounded, two people were rescued from the rubble.