Russia shelled Kramatorsk again, six people were wounded

On the afternoon of February 2, the Russian army shelled the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, six people were injured.

This was reported by the city mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The shelling was from the S-300 complex. Shells exploded near apartment buildings and garages. As a result of shelling, 8 cars, 18 apartment buildings, a school and a childrenʼs polyclinic were damaged.