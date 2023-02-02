The Russians attacked Druzhkivka, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk with rockets

Russian troops continue shelling Donetsk region. The number of victims of the attack on a residential building in Kramatorsk has increased to three.

This was reported by the head of the the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Also, on February 1, the Russians hit Druzhkivka and Slovyansk with rockets — warehouses there were damaged, but no one was injured.

In Bohoyavlenka of the Vugledar community, shells damaged two houses, Vugledar, Novoukrayinka and Prechystivka were under fire — without casualties. Isolated shelling was recorded in Maryinka and Krasnohorivka during the night.

In Bakhmut, Russian shelling injured two people and damaged two houses. Two houses were also affected in Paraskoviivka and Vasyukivka.

Approximately 10 shellings were counted in Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman community.