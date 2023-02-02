In Italy, the possible terms of delivery of the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine were named

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, named the approximate terms of delivery of the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine. According to him, she can go on combat duty for 7-8 weeks.

Rai writes about it.

"I believe it will be operational within seven to eight weeks," he said.

Later, Tajaniʼs words were confirmed by his personal secretary.

The SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile complex is manufactured by the French-Italian company Eurosam. Its key components are the Aster 30 missile and the Arabel multifunctional radar. The target detection range is up to 80 km. The air defense system has a minimum reaction time and a high rate of fire (eight missiles can be launched in 10 seconds).