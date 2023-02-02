The court arrested for two months the ex-deputy Minister of Defense, who is suspected of buying food for the Armed Forces at inflated prices

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested the former Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov. He is suspected of purchasing food for the armed forces at inflated prices.

This information was confirmed to "Babel" by sources in law enforcement agencies. Subsequently, this was officially reported to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The court arrested Shapovalov for two months. He also determined an alternative to arrest — bail in the amount of 402 million 600 thousand hryvnias.