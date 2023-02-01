Japan allocated $170 million for the emergency reconstruction of Ukraine

The Japanese government allocated $170 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This money will be spent on emergency needs, including rebuilding critical infrastructure that was damaged by Russian attacks.
This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.
As part of this assistance, the Japanese will provide Ukraine with goods and services necessary for recovery.
- In April 2022, Japan has already allocated $4.5 million for emergency demining and rubble clearance.
- On November 22, the Japanese government decided to provide Ukraine with grant aid in the form of generators and solar lamps. The total amount of assistance was $2.57 million.
- On January 12, 2023, the Japanese government allocated $95 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure of Ukraine under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).