Japan has allocated almost $100 million for the restoration of Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure

The Japanese government allocates $95 million for the restoration of Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure. The funds will be sent to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The press service of the Cabinet of Ukraine writes about this.

Ukraineʼs aid program focuses on five key areas:

strengthening the governmentʼs ability to respond to and manage the crisis;

supporting public services so that they can continue their work;

restoring critical infrastructure so people can return home safely;

supporting private businesses to keep them going, thereby supporting communities;

strengthening civil society and social ties.

"While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are liberating the territories from the occupiers, the government, together with international partners, is working on the implementation of "survival projects" — restoring transport links with the liberated regions, creating conditions for the return of citizens to their homes, supporting the economy in the regions," said Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

In April 2022, Japan has already allocated $4.5 million for emergency demining and debris clearance.