Japan will transfer generators and solar batteries to Ukraine on a grant basis

On November 22, the government of Japan decided to provide Ukraine with grant aid in the form of generators and solar lamps. The total amount of assistance is $2.57 million.

Assistance will be provided through the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"A large-scale power outage occurred in various regions of Ukraine, caused by the destruction of a large part of energy infrastructure facilities as a result of Russian attacks. While the winter in Ukraine is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, support in preparing for winter is of great importance for those who cannot use heating and lighting equipment due to blackouts," the message reads.

The Japanese government emphasized that it will continue to provide support to the people of Ukraine in cooperation with the international community, in particular with the G7 members.