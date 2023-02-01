The court did not reinstate Vladyslav Atroshenko as mayor of Chernihiv

The Lviv Court of Appeal partially satisfied the appeal of the mayor of Chernigov, Vladyslav Atroshenko. The fine of 3 400 hryvnias was canceled, but the decision to suspend him from office for a year was not.

This is reported by Ukrinform from the courtroom.

The court overturned the decision of the Yavoriv District Court, by which Atroshenko was found guilty of not reporting a conflict of interest, and overturned a fine of 3 400 hryvnias.

The ruling of the first instance remains unchanged. That is, Atroshenko will be fined 6 800 hryvnias and deprived of the right to hold office for a year.

Atroshenko calls such a decision unfair and, with the support of the Association of Cities of Ukraine, chaired by Vitaliy Klitschko, is going to submit a statement to the European Court.