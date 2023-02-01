The court did not reinstate Vladyslav Atroshenko as mayor of Chernihiv

The Lviv Court of Appeal partially satisfied the appeal of the mayor of Chernigov, Vladyslav Atroshenko. The fine of 3 400 hryvnias was canceled, but the decision to suspend him from office for a year was not.
This is reported by Ukrinform from the courtroom.
The court overturned the decision of the Yavoriv District Court, by which Atroshenko was found guilty of not reporting a conflict of interest, and overturned a fine of 3 400 hryvnias.
The ruling of the first instance remains unchanged. That is, Atroshenko will be fined 6 800 hryvnias and deprived of the right to hold office for a year.
Atroshenko calls such a decision unfair and, with the support of the Association of Cities of Ukraine, chaired by Vitaliy Klitschko, is going to submit a statement to the European Court.
- On December 7, 2022, the Yavoriv District Court of the Lviv region suspended Vladyslav Atroshenko from his post for a year — he was found guilty of not reporting a conflict of interest. Atroshenko himself said that he is "not going anywhere" and will file an appeal.
- On September 15, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption handed the mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko a report due to a "conflict of interests": his driver crossed the state border with official permission during the war in his car and returned — Atroshenko should have reported this to the NAPC, because the driver did not leave through work.