The mayor of Chernihiv said that he is “not going anywhere” and will appeal the courtʼs decision to suspend him

Mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko reacted to the courtʼs decision to suspend him from office for a year due to a conflict of interest violation. He said he would appeal.

Atroshenko reported this on his Facebook.

“Iʼm staying. Iʼm not going anywhere. I will definitely file an appeal. I consider it a matter of honor. The struggle for all local self-government. Against its destruction. All of Ukraine will watch the decision of the Court of Appeal,” he said.

Atroshenko also accused the Presidentʼs Office of pressuring the court to make a decision on his removal.