The mayor of Chernihiv said that he is “not going anywhere” and will appeal the courtʼs decision to suspend him

Mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko reacted to the courtʼs decision to suspend him from office for a year due to a conflict of interest violation. He said he would appeal.
Atroshenko reported this on his Facebook.
“Iʼm staying. Iʼm not going anywhere. I will definitely file an appeal. I consider it a matter of honor. The struggle for all local self-government. Against its destruction. All of Ukraine will watch the decision of the Court of Appeal,” he said.
Atroshenko also accused the Presidentʼs Office of pressuring the court to make a decision on his removal.
- On July 2, Atroshenko reported that he was not allowed abroad for the second time (the first time was on June 19). He was going to a conference in Switzerland, which was dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine. Then he said that he connected the ban with a political attack by one of the employees of the Presidentʼs Office. After that, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko hinted to Atroshenko that “some mayors” may lose their posts. After that, the mayor turned to President Zelensky about “attempts to remove him from power”.
- In September, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption handed the mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko a protocol due to a “conflict of interests”: his driver crossed the state border with official permission during the war in his car and returned — Atroshenko had to report this to the NAPC, because the driver did not leave through work.
- On December 7, the Yavoriv District Court of the Lviv Region suspended Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko from office for one year. He was found guilty of not reporting a conflict of interest. In addition, the court imposed a fine on Atroshenko in the amount of 400 tax-free minimum incomes (6.8 thousand hryvnias).