The mayor of Chernihiv announced political attacks by Zelenskyiʼs subordinates. He turned to the president

The Mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky about alleged attempts to "remove" him from office.

In his address, he stated that Zelenskyiʼs subordinates are trying to remove him because "they are hindered by the mayor, who was supported by almost 80% of voters, and who speaks the truth and protects the interests of Chernihiv citizens, not officials."

"All means are used: ban on visits abroad, greetings through security forces, informational attacks, blocking of work and much more. But all these actions harm, first of all, Chernihiv and Ukraine," said Atroshenko.

He asks Zelensky to intervene in the situation and stop the "political attack". Atroshenko did not say who exactly is behind the attacks on him.