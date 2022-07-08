The mayor of Chernihiv announced political attacks by Zelenskyiʼs subordinates. He turned to the president

The Mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky about alleged attempts to "remove" him from office.
In his address, he stated that Zelenskyiʼs subordinates are trying to remove him because "they are hindered by the mayor, who was supported by almost 80% of voters, and who speaks the truth and protects the interests of Chernihiv citizens, not officials."
"All means are used: ban on visits abroad, greetings through security forces, informational attacks, blocking of work and much more. But all these actions harm, first of all, Chernihiv and Ukraine," said Atroshenko.
He asks Zelensky to intervene in the situation and stop the "political attack". Atroshenko did not say who exactly is behind the attacks on him.
- On July 2, Atroshenko reported that he was not allowed abroad for the second time (the first time was on June 19). He was going to a conference in Switzerland, which was dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine. Then he said that he connected the ban with a political attack by one of the employees of the Presidentʼs Office.
- In Atroshenkoʼs refusal, it was stated that he had no reason to cross the border in accordance with the law on mobilization and did not provide the relevant documents. The mayor said that the reasons for the refusal were not explained to him and that he has a letter of invitation to the conference.
- After that, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko hinted to Atroshenko that "some mayors" may lose their positions. "Mayors of some cities are indignant that they are not allowed abroad. First of all, I would like to remind those who have forgotten: there is a war going on in Ukraine. This especially applies to the border regions and those that were recently occupied. The danger has not passed. Get involved in communities so that people can finally see you, and you are their problems. For those who do not understand the signal, there are other ways to help communities and cities. Without you," Tymoshenko wrote in Telegram.