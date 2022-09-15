NAPC handed the mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko an administrative protocol due to “conflict of interests”. He calls it “political pressure”

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) handed the mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko a protocol due to a "conflict of interests". His driver crossed the state border with official permission in his car during the war and returned. Atroshenko should have reported this to the NAPC, because the driver was not leaving for work.

The city council reported this on September 15.

"This situation leaves no doubt that the Security Forces are carrying out a political order: to dig up on the mayor of Chernihiv and find anything and at any cost against him. [...] Today, the Security Forces showed dexterity and bravery in taking the city council building to hand over the administrative protocol. Such dexterity and bravery would have suited the security forces in February-March, when Russian troops broke through to Chernihiv," the city council noted.

The NAPC protocol states that on March 5 Atroshenkoʼs wife left Ukraine for Poland in a Toyota Camry, which is on the balance sheet of the city council. Then on July 1, Atroshenkoʼs driver wanted to take her Tesla car to her.

"Officials of local self-government are prohibited from using their powers or position in the interests of other persons," the NAPC emphasized and added that Atroshenko can use the driver exclusively for the performance of official duties.