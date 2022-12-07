The court suspended the mayor of Chernihiv for a year due to a conflict of interests

The Yavoriv District Court of the Lviv Region suspended Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko for one year. He was found guilty of not reporting a conflict of interest.

The State Bureau of Investigation writes about this in its Telegram channel.

“According to the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Yavoriv District Court of the Lviv Region found Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko guilty of committing an administrative offense — failure to report the existence of a real conflict of interest (Part 1, Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses),” the message reads.

In addition, the court imposed a fine on Atroshenko in the amount of 400 tax-free minimum incomes (6.8 thousand hryvnias).

Later, Atroshenko himself reacted to the courtʼs decision and stated the pressure on the court from the Office of the President: “Itʼs very symbolic that this happened on the day of local self-government of Ukraine at the behest of your subordinates. In this way, your subordinates, Mr. President, clearly showed what they think about local self-government and what place they give to democracy and the people of Ukraine.”