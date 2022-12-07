The court suspended the mayor of Chernihiv for a year due to a conflict of interests

The Yavoriv District Court of the Lviv Region suspended Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko for one year. He was found guilty of not reporting a conflict of interest.
The State Bureau of Investigation writes about this in its Telegram channel.
“According to the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Yavoriv District Court of the Lviv Region found Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko guilty of committing an administrative offense — failure to report the existence of a real conflict of interest (Part 1, Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses),” the message reads.
In addition, the court imposed a fine on Atroshenko in the amount of 400 tax-free minimum incomes (6.8 thousand hryvnias).
Later, Atroshenko himself reacted to the courtʼs decision and stated the pressure on the court from the Office of the President: “Itʼs very symbolic that this happened on the day of local self-government of Ukraine at the behest of your subordinates. In this way, your subordinates, Mr. President, clearly showed what they think about local self-government and what place they give to democracy and the people of Ukraine.”
- On July 2, Atroshenko reported that he was not allowed abroad for the second time (the first time was on June 19). He was going to a conference in Switzerland, which was dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine. Then he said that he connected the ban with a political attack by one of the employees of the Presidentʼs Office. After that, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko hinted to Atroshenko that “some mayors” may lose their posts. After that, the mayor reported to President Zelensky about “attempts to remove him from power”.
- In September, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption handed the mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko a protocol due to a “conflict of interests”: his driver crossed the state border with official permission during the war in his car and returned — Atroshenko had to report this to the NAPC, because the driver did not leave because of work.