SBU: President of the “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev cooperated with “DPR”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the facts of the cooperation of the president of the Motor Sich Vyacheslav Bohuslaev with the terrorists of the "DPR".

The SBU reported this on February 1.

After the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Bohuslaev cooperated with a Ukrainian company that has been under the control of the "DPR" since 2014. The purpose of cooperation is to supply aircraft components to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

Due to this arrangement, the budget of the "DPR" received more than 290 million Russian rubles in the form of taxes from the sale of aircraft products for the needs of the Russian army. The leaders of the occupation administration of Donetsk transferred the received money to the needs of the Russian military on the eastern front.

Vyacheslav Bohuslaev was informed of a new suspicion under Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization.

In addition, during new searches, more than two dozen medals, diplomas and honorary awards from representatives of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation were found in Bohuslaevʼs possession.