The Ministry of Defense appointed a new management of the “Motor Sich”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appointed a new management of the aviation enterprise "Motor Sich". A new general director, a new composition of the supervisory board and its chairman were elected. The powers of the members of the previous council have been prematurely terminated.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

By order of the Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Nikiforov was appointed the general director of the enterprise.

The newly created supervisory board included: Roman Konovalov, Serhiy Korzh, Yurii Pashchenko and Yurii Shapoval. The Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko, who has already held the first meeting, has been appointed as the head of the council.

"From now on, the strategic enterprise will work 24/7 to meet the defense needs of the state. The potential of the workforce will be fully utilized. "Motor Sich" will develop and produce products in the interests of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.