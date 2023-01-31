”Rejection is only the first stage”: Defense Minister Reznikov commented on the reluctance of the United States to supply Ukraine with fighter jets

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov commented on US President Joe Bidenʼs refusal to supply Western fighter jets to Ukraine. According to him, this is only the first stage of negotiations.

He announced this at a joint press conference with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecorne.

According to him, each military aid went through a series of stages:

stage "No", i.e. refusal;

the "Letʼs discuss and explore the possibilities" stage;

stage "Letʼs train the crew";

"Arrival" stage.

"So it was with HIMARS, with the same Bradleys. Remember the story with the German Leopards, there was also a "no" at first, and now we have a tank coalition. Thatʼs why I believe in the next "aircraft coalition". But there must always be a leader first, thatʼs why Iʼm here," Reznikov noted.