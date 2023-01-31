Great Britain does not consider it “practical” to transfer its fighter jets to Ukraine

Great Britain does not consider the decision to transfer its fighter jets to Ukraine to be "practical" and, together with its allies, is looking for the "correct approach".

This was stated by Prime Ministerʼs press secretary of Rishi Sunak on January 31, Reuters cites.

“British fighter jets are extremely complex and take months to learn to fly. In view of this, we consider it inappropriate to send these planes to Ukraine. We will continue to discuss with our allies what we believe is the right approach," the spokesman told reporters.

The British Air Force has the F-35B and Typhoon FGR4 fighters, the Tempest is still being designed.