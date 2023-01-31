Great Britain does not consider it “practical” to transfer its fighter jets to Ukraine

Great Britain does not consider the decision to transfer its fighter jets to Ukraine to be "practical" and, together with its allies, is looking for the "correct approach".
This was stated by Prime Ministerʼs press secretary of Rishi Sunak on January 31, Reuters cites.
“British fighter jets are extremely complex and take months to learn to fly. In view of this, we consider it inappropriate to send these planes to Ukraine. We will continue to discuss with our allies what we believe is the right approach," the spokesman told reporters.
The British Air Force has the F-35B and Typhoon FGR4 fighters, the Tempest is still being designed.
- Almost since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has been asking the U.S. to hand over the F-16, but to no avail. Ukrainian pilots will need about half a year to master these fighters.
- In January of this year, the American company Lockheed Martin announced that it is ready to supply its F-16s to third countries for re-export to Ukraine.
- On January 30, the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland can transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but only in agreement with NATO countries, as was the case with Leopard 2 tanks.