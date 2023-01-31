Austria and Hungary agreed not to send weapons to Ukraine.

This was stated by Austrian Defense Minister Claudia Tanner and her Hungarian counterpart Christoph Salai-Bobrovnytskyi at a meeting in Budapest, EurActiv cites.

The position of Austria and Hungary regarding the war in Ukraine is as follows — both countries are not sending weapons "to prevent further escalation", Tanner and Salai-Bobrovnytskyi said during a joint press conference.