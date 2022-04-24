The Austrian Foreign Minister opposed Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. The Ukrainian side responded

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment with the position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg. Yesterday, the Austrian minister said that Ukraine shall not be offered membership in the European Union.

The Austrian publication Heute quotes Alexander Schallenberg on the protection of the Western way of life with its fundamental rights and freedoms. According to the Minister, only 25% of UN countries worldwide have these rights. "But this is the best model we have," he said.

He also called for a "different way" for Ukraine than full membership.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, in turn, said that such statements are short-sighted and do not meet the interests of a united Europe, the Foreign Ministryʼs press service reports.

He reminded that most EU countries support Ukraineʼs membership, and the biased perception of reality has already led to the political and economic weakening of Europe due to Putinʼs indulgence.

"It seems that the current war, casualties and destruction are not enough for them. Continuing to postpone Ukraineʼs EU membership or seeking an alternative to it under various pretexts means indulging Putinʼs aggressive plans and slowing down the strengthening of the European Union by joining Ukraineʼs capabilities. Ukraine has every reason to demand objective recognition of its merits and strategic role for the EU," Nikolenko said.