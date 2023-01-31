The President of Croatia stated that Crimea will never be Ukrainian, and Russia has been provoked for 8 years. The MFA of Ukraine responded

The President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic stated that Crimea will never be part of Ukraine again. He also warned against confronting Russia, which has nuclear weapons.

In addition, he stated that from 2014 to 2022, Russia was provoked with the intention of starting a war in Ukraine, and now that it has started, "it is madness to think that Russia can be defeated in a conventional war."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine reacted to the pro-Russian statements of the Croatian president.

"I wonder if Zoran Milanovic would have been able to become the president of his country with such rhetoric in the 1990s, when Croatia was struggling to preserve its statehood? Would his voters agree to turn a blind eye to the occupation of part of their countryʼs territory? I doubt it," noted Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

He reminded that due to external aggression, Croatia could lose a third of its lands. However, thanks to the heroic struggle, the Croats were able to protect the independence of their state.

"We consider unacceptable the statements of the president of Croatia, who actually questioned the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Instead, we highly appreciate and thank the government of Croatia and the Croatian people for the steadfast support of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression," Nikolenko emphasized.