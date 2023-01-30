Al Arabiya: After the attacks on Iranian facilities, the Ukrainian attorney was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Chargé dʼaffaires of Ukraine in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the comments of Ukrainian officials regarding attacks on Iranian facilities.
Al Arabiya writes about it.
Presumably, this is a reaction to the statements of the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the spokesman of the Air Force Yurii Ignat.
"The logic of war is relentless and murderous. And issues hard bills to authors and accomplices. Panic in the Russian Federation: endless mobilization, air defense in Moscow, trenches at a distance of 1 000 km, preparation of bomb shelters. Explosive night in Iran: drone and missile production, oil refining," wrote Podolyak on January 29.
Ignat called the explosions in Iran the consequences of his policy.
- On January 29, an attack occurred in Iran on defense enterprises in the cities of Isfahan and Khoi and on a petrochemical plant in Alborz province. The media also reported on an attack on a factory that produces Shahed kamikaze drones, but later satellite images appeared online that did not confirm the destruction of production.
- The Wall Street Journal wrote that Israel may be behind the attack, and the strike itself was carried out against the background of discussions between the U.S. and Israel on new ways to curb Tehranʼs nuclear and military ambitions.
- On the same day, January 29, unknown drones hit a convoy of 25 trucks that could be transporting Iranian weapons. First, the column received a warning strike, which allowed the drivers to escape before the main attack. At least six trucks were destroyed.