Al Arabiya: After the attacks on Iranian facilities, the Ukrainian attorney was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Chargé dʼaffaires of Ukraine in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the comments of Ukrainian officials regarding attacks on Iranian facilities.

Al Arabiya writes about it.

Presumably, this is a reaction to the statements of the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the spokesman of the Air Force Yurii Ignat.

"The logic of war is relentless and murderous. And issues hard bills to authors and accomplices. Panic in the Russian Federation: endless mobilization, air defense in Moscow, trenches at a distance of 1 000 km, preparation of bomb shelters. Explosive night in Iran: drone and missile production, oil refining," wrote Podolyak on January 29.

Ignat called the explosions in Iran the consequences of his policy.