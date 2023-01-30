In Syria, drones attacked a convoy of trucks that could transport weapons from Iran

In the east of Syria, near the border town of Abu Kemal, on the evening of January 29, unknown drones attacked a convoy of 25 trucks that could transport Iranian weapons. At least six trucks were destroyed.

Al Arabiya writes that the attack occurred immediately after the convoy passed the Al-Qaim checkpoint (Iraq). This checkpoint is controlled by Iranian groups supported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. First, the convoy received a warning strike, which allowed the drivers to escape before the main strike.

The Times of Israel, citing the founder of the DeirEzzor24 portal, writes that the strikes were also carried out at the meeting place of Iranian commanders in the Abu Kemal area. There are currently no data on the dead or injured.

It is not known who was behind the attacks. Syrian human rights activists claim that the drones could have belonged to an international coalition led by the United States.