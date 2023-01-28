The Ukrainian icebreaker “Noosphere” arrived at the “Akademik Vernadskyi” station

The Ukrainian research icebreaker "Noosphere" reached the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadskyi" for major repairs.
This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.
"For us, this is an opportunity to finally see our colleagues and compatriots after 10 months of wintering, as well as receive gifts from home. And this is also the beginning of very responsible work — a major repair at the station," noted Yuriy Otruba, head of the 27th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition.
"Noosphere" delivered cargo and a team of Ukrainian technical specialists to the station. In the next few months, they have to modernize the stations so that the next wintering is possible. It is about replacing the heating system and earthing work of the diesel and main building of the station.
After unloading, the ship will go to the Chilean port of Punta Arenas to ensure the subsequent change of annual expeditions on "Vernadsky".
- In 2021, it became known that Ukraine will buy the British icebreaker James Clark Ross. Director of the National Antarctic Scientific Center Yevhen Dykiy said that James Clark Ross will go to Ukraine for $5 million, although the initial price was $10 million. You will have to pay separately for the delivery of the icebreaker and its accessories. In August, Ukraine bought James Clark Ross, and in October he arrived in Odesa.
- On October 29, Ukraine gave a new name to the British icebreaker — "Noosphere". The new name of the ship aptly reflects the teachings of the outstanding Ukrainian scientist Volodymyr Vernadskyi.