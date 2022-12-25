The Ukrainian research vessel “Noosphere” has started its second Antarctic season

The Ukrainian icebreaker "Noosphere" begins its second Antarctic season under the blue-yellow flag.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

The day before, on December 24, the flagship of the Ukrainian research fleet led by Pavel Panasyuk left Cape Town (South Africa) for the Antarctic. This expedition is joint with Polish colleagues.

First, "Noosphere" will go to the Polish Antarctic station "Artstovskyi", which is located on King George Island, and then to the Ukrainian station "Akademik Vernadskyi". The flagship will deliver cargo and a team of technical specialists there to complete the modernization of the infrastructure of the Ukrainian station.

It is expected that the icebreaker will reach "Vernadskyi" by the end of January.