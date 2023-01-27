Reuters: The EU is discussing new restrictions against Belarus to prevent circumvention of sanctions against Russia

European Union (EU) ambassadors plan to discuss expanding sanctions against Belarus to stop circumvention of restrictions against Russia selling banned goods through its ally.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the agencyʼs sources, it was, in particular, about bringing the sanctions against Belarus into line with the sanctions against Russia.

According to diplomats, they are likely to consider restrictions on the import of oil, coal and gold from Belarus, as well as on the export of certain equipment and technologies that can be used by the military.

The European Union has imposed a wide range of sanctions against Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Restrictions were also imposed on Belarus for allowing Russia to transfer its troops and equipment and launch missiles from its territory. These sanctions cover tobacco products, mineral fuels, wood products, steel and rubber.

The EU also introduced a ban on operations with the Central Bank of Belarus and the issuance of euro-denominated banknotes, introduced limits on financial receipts from Belarus, and banned the exchange of SWIFT messages between five Belarusian banks.