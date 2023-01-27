Bloomberg: EU proposes new sanctions against Belarus targeting energy and technology

The European Union (EU) has proposed a new round of wide-ranging sanctions against Belarus for its role in supporting Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to relevant documents.

These sanctions on Minsk will be in line with many of the sanctions packages the EU has previously imposed on Russia, including restrictions on key technologies and the countryʼs energy sector.

Suggested activities include:

a ban on the export of dual-purpose goods and technologies used for military purposes and capable of increasing the countryʼs industrial potential;

sanctions on oil, coal, steel products and gold;

trade restrictions on luxury items, investments and provision of certain services;

measures that will hit the countryʼs aviation and energy sectors, as well as key sources of income.

Similar to the sanctions against Russia, the proposals will include exemptions for medicines, agricultural and food products. These sanctions will also allow the EU to prosecute anyone who helps circumvent sanctions imposed on Belarusian individuals and entities.

The proposed measures require the approval of all member states. The EU is also working on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as on limiting the prices of Russian oil products.