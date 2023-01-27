The EU has extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

The EU Council has extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months. They will be valid until July 31, 2023.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

They reminded that these sanctions were first introduced back in 2014, but in 2022 they were significantly expanded after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

These are now a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods. They also include a ban on the import or transport of marine crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the disconnection of several Russian banks from SWIFT, and the suspension and cancellation of licenses of several Kremlin-backed disinformation media.