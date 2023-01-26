Russia damaged the energy system in three regions during a massive missile attack

During a massive missile attack on the morning of January 26, Russia hit and damaged energy equipment in the southern, central, and southwestern regions.
This was reported by the Ukrenergo company.
The main high-voltage equipment was completely destroyed at one of the power facilities in Dnipro region.
Currently, due to shelling, there are problems with power supply in the south, including in Odesa region.
The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal clarified that the substation was hit, but the situation in the power system remains under control.
- On the morning of January 26, the 13th missile strike and the 15th drone attack on the energy system of Ukraine took place. There is a hit to an energy facility in Kyiv region. Two energy infrastructure objects have been hit in Odesa region, in the area there is a problem with light. As for the victims, only one case is currently known — in Kyiv, a 55-year-old man died from falling rocket debris. The anti-aircraft defense shot down 47 out of 55 missiles.