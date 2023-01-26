Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi: Anti-aircraft defense shot down 47 out of 55 missiles

The Air Defense of Ukraine destroyed 47 out of 55 missiles during a massive missile attack on the morning of January 26.
This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
Today, the Russians launched 55 missiles from Tu-95, Su-35, MiG-31K aircraft and ships from the Black Sea. These were X-101, X-555, X-47 "Kindzhal", "Caliber" and X-59 missiles. Twenty cruise missiles were shot down near the capital.
The data of the command of the Air Force coincides with the data of the commander-in-chief regarding the number of missiles shot down.
- On the morning of January 26, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with missiles. There is a hit to an energy facility in the Kyiv region. Two energy infrastructure objects have been hit in Odesa region, in the area there is a problem with light. As for the victims, only one case is currently known — in Kyiv, a 55-year-old man died from falling rocket debris.
- This is already the 13th missile strike and 15th drone attack on Ukraineʼs energy system.