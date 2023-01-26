Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi: Anti-aircraft defense shot down 47 out of 55 missiles

The Air Defense of Ukraine destroyed 47 out of 55 missiles during a massive missile attack on the morning of January 26.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Today, the Russians launched 55 missiles from Tu-95, Su-35, MiG-31K aircraft and ships from the Black Sea. These were X-101, X-555, X-47 "Kindzhal", "Caliber" and X-59 missiles. Twenty cruise missiles were shot down near the capital.

The data of the command of the Air Force coincides with the data of the commander-in-chief regarding the number of missiles shot down.