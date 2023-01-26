In Kyiv, a 55-year-old man died during a rocket attack, and two others were injured

In the morning of January 26, a number of explosions were heard in Kyiv, in particular in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

The Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that part of the rocket fell on a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district. A 55-year-old man died on the spot, two more people were injured.

The air raid alarm in the capital has been in effect since 7:45 a.m. During this time, 15 cruise missiles were shot down in the direction of Kyiv, the alarm has not yet been canceled — the defenders of the sky continue to destroy enemy air targets. Around 10:00 a.m., a powerful explosion was heard in the city, it was an impact in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

Residents were urged not to expose the consequences of the anti-aircraft defense and to stay in shelters until the air-raid alarm was lifted.

Due to the threat of a missile attack, emergency power outages are being used in the capital, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, DTEK reported.