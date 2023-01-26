Emergency power outages began in Kyiv and three regions. The reason is the missile threat

Due to the threat of a missile attack, emergency power outages began in the capital, Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK.

This is a preemptive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target.

On the night of January 26, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. All drones destroyed the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Subsequently, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the Ukrainian military shot down 15 drones over the capital. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and infrastructure objects were hit.