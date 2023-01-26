The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all the drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine at night

On the night of January 26, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. All drones destroyed the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian command did not specify exactly where the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian drones. However, at night, representatives of local authorities reported on the work of air defense forces over Cherkasy region and Kyiv region, in particular near Kyiv. Also, kamikaze drones flew over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Subsequently, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the Ukrainian military shot down 15 drones over the capital.

Attack UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.