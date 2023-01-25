Switzerland allowed the re-export of its military equipment through third countries to Ukraine

On January 25, the Federal Council of Switzerland adopted a decision that provides permission for the re-export of Swiss military equipment from third countries to Ukraine.
Switzerland allowed to send demining equipment to Ukraine in certain cases. Equipment will be exported if the recipient has the appropriate permits and licenses. When issuing licenses, there must be a guarantee that the materials will be used legally and for their intended purpose.
- The day before this decision was approved by the Security Policy Commission of the Swiss National Council.
- Switzerlandʼs neutrality is one of the main principles of the countryʼs foreign policy, which states that Switzerland has no right to participate in armed or political conflicts between other states. However, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine , Switzerland joined the EU sanctions.