Switzerland introduced another package of sanctions against Russia

Switzerland introduced additional restrictions against Russia, including the ninth package of EU sanctions.

This was announced by the Federal Council of the country.

The Federal Department of Economics, Education, and Research (EAER) has imposed sanctions on almost 200 individuals and legal entities from Russia.

To the list of restrictions will be added a ban on services in the field of product testing, advertising, market research, and public opinion polling services, as well as new control measures and restrictions on the export of various goods, including dual-purpose goods, goods for military and technological improvement and the development of defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and goods that contribute to the growth of Russian industrial potential.

The ban on the export of goods for the aerospace industry will be extended to engines for aircraft and drones. They will also block new investments in the Russian mining sector.