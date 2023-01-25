Switzerland introduced another package of sanctions against Russia

Switzerland introduced additional restrictions against Russia, including the ninth package of EU sanctions.
This was announced by the Federal Council of the country.
The Federal Department of Economics, Education, and Research (EAER) has imposed sanctions on almost 200 individuals and legal entities from Russia.
To the list of restrictions will be added a ban on services in the field of product testing, advertising, market research, and public opinion polling services, as well as new control measures and restrictions on the export of various goods, including dual-purpose goods, goods for military and technological improvement and the development of defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and goods that contribute to the growth of Russian industrial potential.
The ban on the export of goods for the aerospace industry will be extended to engines for aircraft and drones. They will also block new investments in the Russian mining sector.
- Switzerlandʼs neutrality is one of the main principles of the countryʼs foreign policy, which states that Switzerland has no right to participate in armed or political conflicts between other states. However, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland joined the EU sanctions.
- The Commission on Security Policy of the National Council of Switzerland adopted a decision that provides permission for the re-export of Swiss weapons from third countries to Ukraine. The agreement must now pass through the National Council and the Cantonal Council.