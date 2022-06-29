Switzerland has imposed new restrictions on Russia, including a sixth package of EU sanctions

Switzerland has imposed additional sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the Federal Council.

By a decision of June 29, Switzerland is implementing the sixth package of sanctions adopted by the European Union on June 3 in response to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

New restrictions include an embargo on crude oil and some Russian oil products. As in the EU, their purchase, import, transit and transportation and other related services, which are prohibited as insurance within Switzerland.

As in the European Union, this embargo will be implemented gradually and will take full effect in early 2023 after a series of transitional periods.

In addition, Switzerland now prohibits the provision of services such as accounting, public relations and business consulting to representatives of the Russian government or legal entities based in Russia. Some existing sanctions have also been updated, including a ban on trusting services.

You may not advertise content created or broadcast by some Russian media, such as Russia Today or Sputnik.

The sanctions take effect at 18:00 on June 29.