Reuters: The USA may announce today the delivery of 30 “Abrams” for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Today, the USA can announce the decision to transfer 30 American Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine. The delivery process could take months, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed U.S .officials.

Two officials say the Abrams delivery will most likely go through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) fund. It allows the administration of the President of the United States to obtain weapons from industry, rather than from the Pentagon stockpile.

The White House could also use USAI to buy Abrams from allies, repair them, and then ship them to Ukraine, one of the officials said.

This process can take months or even years.