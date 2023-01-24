Grossi: The IAEA did not detect weapons at Ukrainian nuclear power plants

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, stated in the European Parliament that the IAEA did not detect military equipment at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Grossi said the agency had maintained a permanent presence at all Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and he ordered inspections on Tuesday to determine whether any contained military equipment.
"The result of these checks was negative," he said.
According to Grossi, this is the second time that the IAEA has been able to debunk Russian accusations of illegal and very dangerous things happening at these facilities. He was referring to Russian fakes about the "dirty bomb".
- Russian propagandists and Russian Defense Minister Shoigu spread information that Ukraine is allegedly planning to detonate a so-called "dirty bomb" — a nuclear weapon — on its territory and then blame Russia for it.
- On October 23, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu, spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He also told them about the "dirty bomb" that Ukraine is allegedly preparing.
- Russiaʼs statements were criticized, but the IAEA was invited to Ukraine to inspect the facilities. On October 31, IAEA inspectors began inspections.
- On December 13, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that in the near future it will send technical permanent missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine. They worked at the Zaporizhia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, South Ukrainian and Chornobyl NPPs.