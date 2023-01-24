Grossi: The IAEA did not detect weapons at Ukrainian nuclear power plants

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, stated in the European Parliament that the IAEA did not detect military equipment at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Grossi said the agency had maintained a permanent presence at all Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and he ordered inspections on Tuesday to determine whether any contained military equipment.

"The result of these checks was negative," he said.

According to Grossi, this is the second time that the IAEA has been able to debunk Russian accusations of illegal and very dangerous things happening at these facilities. He was referring to Russian fakes about the "dirty bomb".