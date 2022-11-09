The head of the IAEA: No signs of Ukraineʼs preparation of a “dirty bomb” have been detected

The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have completed the inspection of three facilities in Ukraine and found no signs of undeclared nuclear activity — no evidence of the creation of a "dirty bomb" was found.

The IAEA head Rafael Grossi said this.

"For several days, our inspection team inspected three facilities. We were able to confirm that there was no evidence of leakage or other misuse of nuclear material," Grossi noted.

At the beginning of November, the IAEA reported that inspectors visited the Institute of Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Vody, and the Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro. They also took environmental samples for analysis, which apparently gave no negative results.