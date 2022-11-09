The head of the IAEA: No signs of Ukraineʼs preparation of a “dirty bomb” have been detected

The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have completed the inspection of three facilities in Ukraine and found no signs of undeclared nuclear activity — no evidence of the creation of a "dirty bomb" was found.
The IAEA head Rafael Grossi said this.
"For several days, our inspection team inspected three facilities. We were able to confirm that there was no evidence of leakage or other misuse of nuclear material," Grossi noted.
At the beginning of November, the IAEA reported that inspectors visited the Institute of Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Vody, and the Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro. They also took environmental samples for analysis, which apparently gave no negative results.
- Russian propagandists (as well as the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Shoigu) spread information that Ukraine is allegedly planning to detonate a so-called "dirty bomb" — a nuclear weapon — on its territory, and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 23, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu, spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He also told them about the "dirty bomb" that Ukraine is allegedly preparing.
- Russiaʼs statements were criticized, but the IAEA was invited to Ukraine to inspect the facilities. On October 31, IAEA inspectors began inspections.