The IAEA will send permanent missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine in the near future.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this on December 13.

The organizationʼs experts will work at the Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, South Ukraine, and Chornobyl NPPs. This will significantly increase technical and technological safety.

The missions aim to secure the stations and capture all possible attempts at external influences, including Russian shelling.